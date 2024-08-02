Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as high as C$9.52. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 67,441 shares changing hands.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.03. The stock has a market cap of C$756.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of C$168.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.810231 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
