Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as high as C$9.52. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 67,441 shares changing hands.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.03. The stock has a market cap of C$756.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of C$168.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.810231 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Major Drilling Group International

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00. Also, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total transaction of C$44,264.88. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,645 shares of company stock worth $189,908. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.