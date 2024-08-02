Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

TUSK stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.75.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.