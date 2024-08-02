Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

