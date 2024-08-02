Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.