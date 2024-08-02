Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Down 0.6 %

MNTX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

