Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $57.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

