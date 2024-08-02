Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on September 10th

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $15.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

