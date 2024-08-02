Mark R. Ramser Sells 454 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Stock

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at $173,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Park National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $190.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park National

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park National by 6,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Park National by 74.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park National by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

