Mark R. Ramser Sells 546 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Stock

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Park National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRK stock opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $91.78 and a 52-week high of $190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Park National by 74.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

