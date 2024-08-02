Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $77.88 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

