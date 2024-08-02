Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.58, but opened at $78.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 158,717 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
