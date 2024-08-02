Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.73

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.73 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,402,562 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71.

In other news, insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($136,866.48). 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

