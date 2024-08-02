Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $1,214,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

