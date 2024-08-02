Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.30% of Match Group worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 457.93% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

