Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mattel were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after purchasing an additional 845,368 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.17 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mattel

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

