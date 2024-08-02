Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Mattel by 14,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

