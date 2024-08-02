Matthew Deines Buys 9,285 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Deines bought 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $100,185.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FNWB opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

