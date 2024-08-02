Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00.

Shares of NUVL opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nuvalent by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nuvalent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nuvalent by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Nuvalent by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

