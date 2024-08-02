Matthew T. Moroun Acquires 4,073,700 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 4,073,700 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $74,059,866.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,427,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,578,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of PTSI stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $400.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.13. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
