MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.88. MaxLinear shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 202,303 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 229.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

