Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Mayne Pharma Group Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.
About Mayne Pharma Group
Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.
