McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $273.05. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

