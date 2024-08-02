MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $18.24. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 762,908 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.