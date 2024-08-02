Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 1,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.
