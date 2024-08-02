MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.
MeiraGTx Stock Performance
MGTX stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 651.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.82%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MeiraGTx
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.
