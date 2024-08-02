MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

MGTX stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 651.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.82%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MeiraGTx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

