Melvyn Segal Buys 4,761 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Melvyn Segal acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,002.66).
Transense Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.48. Transense Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,386.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
