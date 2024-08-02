Melvyn Segal Buys 4,761 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Melvyn Segal acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,002.66).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.48. Transense Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,386.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

About Transense Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.