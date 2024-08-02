Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Buys $268,920.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $268,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.86 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

