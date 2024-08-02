Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.58.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

