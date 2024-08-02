Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

