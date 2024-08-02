Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.8 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $286.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.