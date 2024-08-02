Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $286.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

