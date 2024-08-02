Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Meritage Homes traded as high as $206.66 and last traded at $201.50, with a volume of 12743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.28.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.80.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
