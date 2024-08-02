Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.60.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

