Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Metagenomi

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

