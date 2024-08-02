Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading 16% Higher

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) traded up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 1,814,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 490,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.39.
Insider Activity at Metals One
In related news, insider Jonathan Owen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($514.54). 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Metals One Company Profile
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
