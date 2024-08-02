Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $62.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Methanex Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.05%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

