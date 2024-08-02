Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Up 14.2%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.95 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.92 ($0.59). 2,965,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,246,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.52).

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.56. The company has a market cap of £370.69 million, a PE ratio of 428.46 and a beta of 2.13.

About Metro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.