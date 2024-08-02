Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.67

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.67 and traded as low as $9.43. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 914 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 236,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.