MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 4,867.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163,555 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,769,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after buying an additional 112,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -1,749.78%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

