MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $40.05. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1,545,888 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.97.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

