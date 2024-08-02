MGM Resorts International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 11,517 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.97.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after purchasing an additional 684,676 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

