Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $540,007.71.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

