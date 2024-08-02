Michael Eugene Lee Sells 3,000 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $30.17.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

