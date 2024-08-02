Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 67,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 61,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

