Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 566,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $238,197,000 after buying an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 52,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

