Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,116,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $419,716,000 after acquiring an additional 133,010 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $417.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.