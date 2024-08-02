Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $417.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

