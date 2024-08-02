Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $418.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.43. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

