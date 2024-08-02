Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.40.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

