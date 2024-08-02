Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,116,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $419,716,000 after purchasing an additional 133,010 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

