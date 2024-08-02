Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $506.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $506.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.33.

MSFT stock opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.40. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,987,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $281,035,506,000 after buying an additional 3,078,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $35,920,047,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,571,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,160,020,000 after buying an additional 842,884 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,591,126,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

